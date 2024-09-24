Murder in a Small Town: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

FOX has just two drama series returning this season, so it’s clear the network needs to find some new ones to help fill the schedule. Murder in a Small Town is produced in Canada and is a co-production with an international studio. That means the show’s fate depends on more than just FOX’s ratings. Will Murder in a Small Town be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A Canadian mystery drama series, the Murder in a Small Town TV show is based on the Karl Alberg novels by L.R. Wright. The series stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk. Guests include Mya Lowe, Aaron Douglas, Fritzy-Klevans Destine, Savonna Spracklin, Fiona Vroom, R.H. Thomson, Cassandra Sawtell, Jonathan Whitesell, Jay Brazeau, Paloma Kwiatkowsk, Kate Robbins, Marc-Anthony Massiah, Daniel Ian Joeck, Marilyn Norry, Stana Katic, and James Cromwell. In the story, Detective Karl Alberg (Sutherland) moves to the quiet coastal town of Gibsons, British Columbia, to find peace after being worn down by big city police work. He quickly discovers that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and he needs to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. When a longtime resident of the town ends up bludgeoned to death in his own home, Alberg must determine if another longtime resident is to blame. Along the way, he meets Cassandra Lee (Kreuk), a local librarian who becomes Alberg’s muse, foil, and romantic interest.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 25, 2024, Murder in a Small Town has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX. Stay tuned for further updates.

