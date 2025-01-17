Murder in a Small Town: Season Two; FOX Drama Renewed for 2025-26

There are more cases in Alberg’s future. Murder in a Small Town has been renewed for a second season on FOX. The first season of eight episodes finished airing in late November.

A Canadian mystery drama series, the Murder in a Small Town TV show is based on the Karl Alberg novels by L.R. Wright. The series stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk. Guests include Mya Lowe, Aaron Douglas, Fritzy-Klevans Destine, Savonna Spracklin, Fiona Vroom, R.H. Thomson, Cassandra Sawtell, Jonathan Whitesell, Jay Brazeau, Paloma Kwiatkowsk, Kate Robbins, Marc-Anthony Massiah, Daniel Ian Joeck, Marilyn Norry, Stana Katic, and James Cromwell. In the story, Detective Karl Alberg (Sutherland) moves to the quiet coastal town of Gibsons, British Columbia, to find peace after being worn down by big city police work. He quickly discovers that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and he needs to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. When a longtime resident of the town ends up bludgeoned to death in his own home, Alberg must determine if another longtime resident is to blame. Along the way, he meets Cassandra Lee (Kreuk), a local librarian who becomes Alberg’s muse, foil, and romantic interest.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Murder in a Small Town averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.98 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The show is FOX’s fourth-most-watched scripted series of the season.

“We look forward to giving fans a second season of Karl Alberg’s unmatched expertise as a crime solver in Murder in a Small Town. We’ve enjoyed a terrific partnership with Sepia and Future Shack and our incredibly talented cast and crew and can’t wait to see what’s in store for our characters next season,” said Brooke Bowman, Executive Vice President of Drama Programming & Development, FOX Television Network.

Jeff Wachtel, CEO of Future Shack, added, “We couldn’t be more excited about our continued relationship with our terrific partners at FOX and Sepia. In addition to the validation as a creative and popular success, getting a second season pickup confirms that Future Shack’s international model can create high-quality and cost-effective series.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Murder in a Small Town series on FOX? Are you glad this drama has been renewed for a second season on FOX?

