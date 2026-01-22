NCIS: Season 24; CBS Renews Venerable Procedural Series for 2026-27

The team will be back for the 2026-27 TV season. CBS has renewed NCIS for a 24th year. The show’s 23rd season of 20 episodes is currently airing.

A procedural drama series, the NCIS TV show stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, with Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole. Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole) is a sharp and sarcastic former FBI agent and leads the NCIS team, a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The members include NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Chief Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen) and Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines (Reasonover). Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the 23rd season of NCIS averaged a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.63 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and some Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season 22, that’s down by 9% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership.

CBS has also renewed The Amazing Race (season 39), Elsbeth (season four), Fire Country (season five), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season three), Matlock (season three), NCIS: Origins (season three), NCIS: Sydney (season three), Survivor (seasons 51 & 52), and Tracker (season four).

Renewals for Boston Blue (season two), FBI (season nine), Ghosts (season six), and Sheriff Country (season two) were previously announced by the network.

The fates of 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson have yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the NCIS TV series? Are you glad this venerable CBS series has been renewed for a 24th season?

