NCIS: Season 20? Has the CBS Procedural TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, Gary Cole. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals.



Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, Gary Cole. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The team includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team as the NCIS Historian is retired medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (McCallum); Ducky’s protégé, the naïve Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen), who graduated to fully licensed medical examiner; and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Reasonover), Ducky’s former graduate assistant. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. Also joining the fold is Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole), a quirky, seasoned FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.



The 19th season of NCIS averages a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.45 million viewers. Compared to season 18, that’s down by 10% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how NCIS stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of September 21, 2021, NCIS has not been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS for season 20? Though the networking has moved this long-running show to a new night and Harmon may not be on-screen as much as he once was, I think this series will continue to bring in respectable ratings and will likely be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS cancellation or renewal news.



