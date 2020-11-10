Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, NCIS: New Orleans stars Scott Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder. Set in The Big Easy, the series revolves around a local NCIS field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel. Special Agent Dwayne “King” Pride (Bakula) is a New Orleans native, is driven to do what’s right, and leads the office. Pride’s team, inside and out of the office, includes tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Ferlito); Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund (Kerkovich); anti-social Special Agent Quentin Carter (Davis); Jefferson Parish Coroner Doctor Loretta Wade (Pounder), Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame (Mitchell); and international counter-intelligence expert Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Zadegan).



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of NCIS: New Orleans averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.65 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership. Find out how NCIS: New Orleans stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 10, 2020, NCIS: New Orleans has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: New Orleans for season eight? This show is the most recent member of the NCIS franchise and the network needs newer programming. I am confident that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS: New Orleans cancellation or renewal news.



