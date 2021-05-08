NCIS: New Orleans: Scott Bakula on Saying Goodbye to the Cancelled CBS Series

NCIS: New Orleans is coming to an end after seven seasons, and Scott Bakula spoke about ending the series and leaving New Orleans behind. The cast and crew were not expecting CBS to cancel the series when they began filming the current season.

Bakula said the following about the finale of NCIS: New Orleans and filming it during the pandemic, per TV Insider:

“The last episode of a seven-year series has all kinds of light shining on it. People gave speeches, bumped elbows. They had their masks on. It was bittersweet: We shot 16 episodes and are proud of the season, but it was goodbye — and from a distance.”

Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder also star in this CBS series. The finale for the series is set to air on May 23.

What do you think? Are you a fan of NCIS: New Orleans? Are you planning to watch the finale on CBS later this month?