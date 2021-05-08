Sanditon: Seasons Two and Three Ordered by PBS But, Theo James Not Returning

Sanditon has been renewed for two more seasons by PBS, but fans will not see co-star Theo James return. The actor revealed that he had departed the series shortly after the renewal was announced. He said, “Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to. The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.”

His co-star, Rose Williams, will however return for season two, and additional casting will be announced at a later date. Production will resume later this year.

The British drama is based on the last work of Jane Austen, an unfinished novel, and is set in a seaside town during a time of social change. The Sanditon series debuted in 2019 on ITV and was shown in the United States in 2020, as part of PBS’ Masterpiece anthology series. ITV opted not to move forward with a second season in 2019 but now, PBS and BritBox have partnered for the two-year renewal. ITV will air the seasons at a later time.

PBS revealed more about the double renewal of Sanditon in a press release.

“MASTERPIECE on PBS today announced, with Red Planet Pictures, the renewal of the acclaimed and hugely popular drama, Sanditon, for a second and third season. Streaming service, BritBox UK, will be the UK partner. Voted one of the top 15 shows of 2020 in the U.S. by Vogue and premiering to wide critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic, Sanditon, the fan favorite drama based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel and developed by Emmy(R) and BAFTA-Award winning writer Andrew Davies, has been renewed with the double order following its successful run in the U.S. on MASTERPIECE. BritBox UK has boarded the show as a co-producer and will premiere the series as a BritBox Original in the UK. The new seasons of Sanditon have been acquired by ITV, which originally launched the first series in 2019, and will air on the channel following the premiere window on BritBox UK. After fans were left hanging in suspense by the first season’s finale and clamoring for more, the drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams, Curfew) as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon. Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance. Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced – all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself. Justin Young (Death in Paradise, Ripper Street), who wrote four episodes of the first season of Sanditon, will develop the new seasons and take the role of lead writer and executive producer. Davies, who originally created the series, will also return to write several episodes and executive produce. Belinda Campbell, Joint MD of Red Planet Pictures commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to invite viewers back to Sanditon for not just one but two further visits! Justin Young and Andrew Davies’ sensational scripts are relevant, timely and captivating and we can’t wait to share all the exciting new developments we have in store for our much loved characters. Now, more than ever, I think we could all do with some joy on our TV screens as well as a healthy dose of fresh sea air.” “We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base,” says MASTERPIECE executive producer Susanne Simpson. “Audiences can expect romance, humor and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon.” MASTERPIECE is a GBH production. Will Harrison, BritBox UK MD commented: “We couldn’t be happier to be involved in bringing the wonderful Sanditon back to screens across the UK, and want to thank the fans for keeping these characters alive while plans came together.” ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill commented: “I’m so glad that the success of Sanditon in the U.S. has paved the way for its return, and for ITV to continue on this wonderful journey. We know there are many loyal fans of the show in the UK that will be delighted to see its return and that we were able to find a way to bring it back.”

What do you think? Did you watch Sanditon season one on PBS or ITV? Are you excited to know that two more seasons are on the way?