Magnolia Table: At the Farm: Joanna Gaines Series Gets Premiere Date on Multiple Platforms

Magnolia Table is expanding. The new season will be seen on several platforms when it arrives next month. Magnolia Table: At the Farm will feature Joanna Gaines and air on Magnolia Network, Food Network, and HBO Max. The series will have viewers enter the Gaines’ family kitchen as they share family recipes and more.

Magnolia Network shared the following about the series:

“Magnolia Network announced the premiere date for Magnolia Table: At the Farm. This refreshed take on the 8-season veteran series Magnolia Table is set to debut Sunday, September 7, 2025. For the first time, fans old and new will get episodes concurrently on Magnolia Network and Food Network, as well as streaming on HBO Max the same day. Executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, through their production company Blind Nil, and hosted by Joanna, At the Farm invites viewers into a brand-new setting at the Gaines’ family kitchen for a season centered on the art of baking – featuring cherished family recipes, seasonal favorites, and simple, sweet comforts.

“This show is all about slowing down, having fun in the kitchen, and creating simple meals that bring people together,” said Joanna Gaines. “I’m excited to share some of my favorite recipes and stories from our life on the farm, and I hope it will inspire you to savor the time you spend in the company of good food and people you love.”

In Magnolia Table: At the Farm, Joanna welcomes viewers into her home to share cherished family recipes and seasonal favorites – from quick snacks to Sunday treats. Along the way, she offers helpful cooking tips, celebrates the beauty of fresh ingredients, and invites audiences to enjoy the simple pleasures of time spent in some of her favorite spaces around the farm.

“Magnolia Table is a series we’ve long loved, and in its next chapter, Jo brings us back to the place she feels most at home: the farm. This series feels personal and relaxed, as we spend time with Joanna in her own space. We can’t wait to share it with viewers,” said Allison Page, President, Magnolia Network.

New episodes will roll out weekly on Magnolia Network and Food Network beginning Sunday, September 7 at 11 a.m. ET with same-day streaming on HBO Max. The six-episode series will showcase a variety of easy-to-follow recipes, perfect for any home cook.”