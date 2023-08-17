Painting with John: Cancelled by HBO; No Season Four for Artist Series (Reaction)

Painting with John will not be returning for a fourth season. The artist series, featuring John Lurie, aired its third season earlier this summer. The series follows the artist as he paints in watercolors and reflects on music, art, and life. There were 18 episodes over its three-season run.

Lurie shared the following about the cancellation on his X account:

“I am sorry to say that season 3 of Painting with John will be the last. I am sad about it, but it is a miracle that it ever happened at all. Thanks to HBO, Adam McKay, Todd Schulman, Erik Mockus, Nesrin Wolf and AnnMary James. Show is still on Max if you haven’t seen it.”

When asked about a fan if the show could go elsewhere, Lurie said he would do something else.

HBO released the following statement about the cancellation of the docuseries, per Variety:

“John Lurie is a singular artist whose wide range of talent speaks for itself,” HBO said in a statement. “Among so many other things, we fell in love with his gift for storytelling and his ability to take us on such a vivid and surprising journey. We loved working together with him on 3 incredible seasons of Painting with John.”

