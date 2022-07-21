American Horror Stories: Season Three — Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

There are lot more scary tales to be told. Has the American Horror Stories TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FX on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Horror Stories, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the American Horror Stories TV show is a spin-off of the long-running American Horror Story anthology series, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While American Horror Story tells tales that run for a full season of episodes, the spin-off is a weekly anthology series that features a different horror story in each episode. Some of the actors from the original AHS series take part in the spin-off. The cast of the second season includes Nico Greetham, Cody Fern, Denis O’Hare, Teddy Sears, Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Seth Gabel, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Spencer Neville, Rebecca Dayan, Austin Woods, Bella Thorne, Judith Light, Anthony De La Torre, Britt Lower, Quvenzhané Wallis, Dominique Jackson, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Derrick Aguis, Jessika Van, Genevieve Aitken, Maryssa Menendez, Raven Scott, Sarah Silva, Houston Jax Towe, Madison Iseman, Kristine Froseth, and Alicia Silverstone.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 21, 2022, American Horror Stories has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether FX on Hulu will cancel or renew American Horror Stories for season three. The American Horror Story series remains very popular for FX, so I have no doubt that this spin-off will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Horror Stories cancellation or renewal news.



