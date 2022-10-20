American Horror Story: Season 12 — Has the FX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A horror anthology series airing on the FX cable channel, American Horror Story: NYC stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Cole Powell, Denis O’Hare, and Patti LuPone. Guests include Rebecca Dayan, Kal Penn, Gideon Glick, Sis, Nico Greetham, Dot-Marie Jones, Hale Appleman, Kyle Beltran, Clara McGregor, Matthew Bishop, and Lee Aaron Rosen. Season 11 features one story and airs two episodes at a time. As the story begins, mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of American Horror Story averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 330,000 viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 55% in the demo and down by 49% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Horror Story stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

American Horror Story has been renewed through season 13. The 12th season debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of American Horror Story for the time being. The FX series has already been renewed for seasons 12 and 13. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Horror Story cancellation or renewal news.



