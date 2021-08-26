American Horror Story: Season 10 Ratings (Double Feature)

Once again, we don’t have to wonder if FX will cancel American Horror Story right now. The popular show has been renewed for seasons 11, 12, and 13 already. How long will this FX show run? Stay tuned.

A horror anthology series, American Horror Story: Double Feature stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Rebecca Dayan, and Cody Fern. The season will be split into two sections — Part 1: Red Tide (taking place by the sea) and Part 2: Death Valley (set by the sand). As the story begins, a struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season nine of American Horror Story on FX averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.32 million viewers.

