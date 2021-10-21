Mythic Quest: Seasons Three & Four Renewal for Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Let the game go on! Apple TV+ has renewed the Mythic Quest TV show for third and fourth seasons. The second season of this workplace comedy series finished airing on June 25th and season three will be released sometime next year.

Mythic Quest stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs. Snoop Dogg and Derek Waters are among the second-season guests. The show follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. The company’s narcissistic and insecure creative director is Ian Grimm (McElhenney). Others on the team are executive producer and company co-founder David Brittlesbee (Hornsby); Jo (Ennis), David’s assistant; game testers Rachel (Burch) and Dana (Hakim); lead engineer Poppy Li (Nicdao); Brad Bakshi (Pudi), the head of monetization; and head writer C.W. Longbottom (Abraham). In a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office. Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion.

Here’s the renewal press release from Apple TV+, as well as a comedic announcement video:

Apple TV+ Doubles Down On "Mythic Quest," Renewing Acclaimed Workplace Comedy for Seasons Three and Four Series co-creator and star Rob McElhenney, "Mythic Quest" guest star and Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins and "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis announce renewal in new video Apple TV+ today announced a season three and four pick-up of "Mythic Quest," the hit sitcom from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, which has been hailed by critics as "hilarious and endearing," "a ton of fun," and "the best workplace comedy on TV." McElhenney, who also stars, shared the news in his signature comedic style with a video featuring fellow Apple TV+ star and Emmy Award-winner Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso"), and Academy Award-winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, who recently earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Narrator for his guest star role in the "Mythic Quest" special, "Everlight." Boasting a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series is set to open the writers' room for season three later this year. "Mythic Quest" follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company's creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby, who also executive produces. Additional cast includes Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft Film & Television. "Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team's sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of 'Mythic Quest,'" said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "We can't wait for viewers to see what's in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy." "Mythic Quest" is created and executive produced by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. Also serving as executive producers are Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television, and David Hornsby.

What do you think? Have you watched Mythic Quest on the Apple TV+ streaming service? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for seasons three and four?