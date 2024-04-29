100 Days to Indy: Season Two Ratings

Last year, it seemed like 100 Days to Indy was a one-and-done series but the Indianapolis 500 race is back and so is this sports series. It looks like the show is on its way to becoming an annual event. Will 100 Days to Indy be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A documentary series, the 100 Days to Indy TV show kicks off on the sunny streets of St. Petersburgh, Florida before arriving in the Southern California desert for a brand new $1 million challenge. Next, all the action and attention turn to the iconic streets of Long Beach and Birmingham’s pristine Barber Motorsports Park as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” draws closer and looms larger. The series chronicles every step of the journey to the Indy 500, totaling six INDYCAR races and the entire month of May at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden returns to defend his epic race day triumph with an abundance of generational talent hot on his heels. This includes rising star Pato O’Ward, whose dynamic and energetic personality continues to earn him a legion of enthusiastic supporters across the globe. Former Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, who placed second via a dramatic last-lap pass in 2023, and SERIES champion Alex Palou, who led for 36 laps in last year’s “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” also return with unfinished business to settle. The 2024 edition of the famed competition will also see one of racing’s top champions, Kyle Larson, make a special bid for motorsports glory in his first attempt at the Indy 500.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/29 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of 100 Days to Indy on The CW averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 193,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the 100 Days to Indy TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?