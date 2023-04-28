Menu

100 Days to Indy: Season One Ratings

100 Days to Indy: canceled or renewed for season 2?
The Indy 500 has been around for 112 years and watching the race has become a popular tradition in this country. This year, a new CW series is going behind-the-scenes with some of the drivers. Will this translate to a big ratings win for the network? Will 100 Days to Indy be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A documentary series, the 100 Days to Indy TV show travels from the balmy high-speed turns of St. Petersburg, Florida, to the demanding banked oval in Dallas and the sun-swept streets of Long Beach, California. This series takes viewers into the drivers’ seat for access to top NTT IndyCar Series stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. Episodes showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks, and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like the 100 Days to Indy TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

