100 Days to Indy: Season One Ratings



The Indy 500 has been around for 112 years and watching the race has become a popular tradition in this country. This year, a new CW series is going behind-the-scenes with some of the drivers. Will this translate to a big ratings win for the network? Will 100 Days to Indy be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A documentary series, the 100 Days to Indy TV show travels from the balmy high-speed turns of St. Petersburg, Florida, to the demanding banked oval in Dallas and the sun-swept streets of Long Beach, California. This series takes viewers into the drivers’ seat for access to top NTT IndyCar Series stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. Episodes showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks, and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/28 update: You can see the latest night's ratings in context.

