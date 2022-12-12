100 Days of Indy: The CW to Air Docuseries Ahead of 2023 Indy 500

100 Days of Indy is headed to The CW in spring 2023. The new docuseries will air on the network just ahead of the Indy 500. Six episodes are planned for the series, which will take fans behind the scenes of preparations for the big race.

The CW revealed more about the docuseries in a press release.

“The CW Network today announced the new documentary series 100 DAYS TO INDY, a first of its kind broadcast event about the road to the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, the world’s premier motorsports competition. Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as they begin the 2023 season and start their epic quest for racing’s greatest prize. 100 DAYS TO INDY will air on The CW Network in Spring 2023.

“100 DAYS TO INDY is a high-octane adventure grounded in emotional sports storytelling,” said Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network. “Alongside our partners at VICE Media Group, Penske Entertainment and NTT INDYCAR SERIES, we have come together to deliver a series that will follow these champions of the racetrack and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

The 100-day window is benchmarked by drama, intrigue and fierce competition from the very first race of the season all the way to the checkered flag at the Indy 500. For the winner, it is a life-changing experience, etching his or her name into the history books. This year, four-time Indy 500 winner and former Dancing With the Stars champion Helio Castroneves is eyeing a record fifth win, but will face stiff competition from a rising generation of young talent all eyeing the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and its multi-million dollar purse. 100 DAYS TO INDY will showcase what it takes to compete at the highest levels and at the height of danger, while providing a window into the on and off-track lives of some of the sport’s most engaging drivers.

“The Indy 500 is the most unique, exhilarating and engaging event on the planet,” said Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles. “It’s an unrivaled spectacle fueled by ambitious, fearless and captivating personalities. This series will give viewers an unprecedented front row seat as the racing season begins and the countdown to Indy accelerates. Ultimately, through the compelling creative lens and massive reach of both VICE and The CW, we will bring the world-class competition and drama of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a newer and more youthful audience.”

“VICE is honored to produce the first sports project with Nexstar and The CW since the acquisition, and to bring this series through the checkered flag with everyone at the network,” said Morgan Hertzan, President, Global TV at VICE Media Group. “The team at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has an incredible journey for the world to join and VICE is looking forward to being in the driver’s seat with them.”

Produced by multiple-award winning VICE World News, 100 DAYS TO INDY is directed by Emmy® Award-winner Patrick Dimon and executive produced by Bryan Terry for VICE.”