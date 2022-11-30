All American, Walker, Masters of Illusion, Kung Fu: The CW Reveals 2023 Midseason Return Dates

Tis the season for shows to take a break for the holidays, when many viewers are distracted by shopping, parties, treats, traveling, and inclement weather. The CW has released return dates for several of the network’s current shows — All American, All American: Homecoming, Kung Fu, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Walker, Walker: Independence, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Winchesters, and World’s Funniest Animals.

In addition, we now know that the 12th season of Masters of Illusion will be making its premiere in February. Other show premiere dates are expected to be released in the future.

Here are the details and dates from The CW:

THE CW NETWORK SETS MIDSEASON PREMIERE DATES FOR RETURNING FAVORITES Hit Dramas “Walker” and “Walker Independence” Return on Thursday, January 12, 2023 New Episodes of “Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars” and “World’s Funniest Animals” Premiere on Saturday, January 14, 2023 “The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards” Hosted by Chelsea Handler Airs Live on Sunday, January 15, 2023 Alternative Series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Return on Friday, January 20, 2023 Midseason Premieres of “All American” and “All American: Homecoming” Air Monday, January 23, 2023 Freshman Drama “The Winchesters” Moves to 9:00pm ET/PT on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 “Kung Fu” Kicks Back Into Action on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 “Masters of Illusion” Conjures Up a Magical New Season on Saturday, February 11, 2023 November 29, 2022 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network today announced midseason premiere dates for returning favorite series, including the hit dramas WALKER and ALL AMERICAN, alternative franchises PENN & TELLER: FOOL US and WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, as well as freshman dramas WALKER INDEPENDENCE and THE WINCHESTERS. WALKER, The CW’s most-watched series of the fall, continues its action-packed third season on Thursday, January 12, 2023 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the midseason premiere of The CW’s most-watched new series of the fall WALKER INDEPENDENCE (9:00pm-10:00pm ET/PT). The star-studded magic competition continues with new episodes of CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS beginning on Saturday, January 14, 2023 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the hilarious midseason return of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT). The year’s finest in film and television are honored when comedian Chelsea Handler hosts THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS airing LIVE on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7:00-10:00pm ET/PT – check local listings) from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The CW’s most-watched alternative series of the fall PENN & TELLER: FOOL US continues its ninth season on Friday, January 20, 2023 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by new episodes of the classic improv series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT). The hit drama ALL AMERICAN resumes its fifth season on Monday, January 23, 2023 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the midseason premiere of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Freshman drama series THE WINCHESTERS returns on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at a new time (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The third season of KUNG FU kicks back into high gear on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Hosted by Dean Cain, the alternative series MASTERS OF ILLUSION premieres its ninth season of awe-inspiring magic on Saturday, February 11, 2023 (8:00-8:30pm ET/PT). The following are The CW’s midseason return dates: THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2023

8:00-9:00pm WALKER (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm WALKER INDEPENDENCE (Midseason Return) SATURDAY, JANUARY 14, 2023

8:00-9:00pm CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS (Midseason Return)

9:00-9:30pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Midseason Return)

9:30-10:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Encore Episode) SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023

7:00-10:00pm THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023

8:00-9:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Midseason Return)

9:00-9:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Midseason Return)

9:30-10:00pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode) MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2023

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Midseason Return) TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023

8:00-9:00pm THE WINCHESTERS (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00pm THE WINCHESTERS (Midseason Return) WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2023

9:00-10:00pm KUNG FU (Midseason Return) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2023

8:00-8:30pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 9 Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Encore Episode)

What do you think? Which returning CW shows are you planning to watch in 2023?

