Tell Me Lies: Season Two Renewal for Hulu Relationship Drama Series

Tell Me Lies is returning for another season. Hulu has renewed the relationship drama for a second season. Starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, the series is based on the novel by Carol Lovering. The first season of the series followed a couple in a toxic relationship over an eight-year period. It was not revealed what will happen during season two.

Hulu revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Hulu Originals drama series “Tell Me Lies” has been renewed for a second season. SERIES LOGLINE: “Tell Me Lies” follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. SEASON ONE CAST: Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder. SEASON ONE CREDITS: Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer & showrunner. Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner, Laura Lewis, and Stephanie Noonan executive produce for Rebelle Media. Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer executive produce for Vice Media’s Refinery29. Jonathan Levine also serves as executive producer. Adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, Lovering will serve as a consulting producer. The renewal comes as Hulu Originals prepares to launch several other book-to-television adaptions including “Tiny Beautiful Things,” “Washington Black,” “Saint X,” and “Interior Chinatown.” “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “Saint X” hail from ABC Signature, while “Washington Black” and “Interior Chinatown” are from 20th Television. Together, 20thTelevision and ABC Signature comprise Disney Television Studios.”

