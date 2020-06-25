Letterkenny: Season Nine Renewal for Crave and Hulu Series

Letterkenny is not going anywhere. The series has been renewed for a ninth season, and it will air on both Crave and Hulu. The series airs on the streaming service in the US.

Bell Media revealed the following about the renewal of the series:

“The multiple award-winning and international sensation Crave Original series, LETTERKENNY, returns for its much-anticipated ninth season. Starring Jared Keeso and produced by New Metric Media, the half-hour, small-town comedy revolves around the dustups Wayne (Keeso) and his buds get into with their small-town rivals. The Hicks, The Skids, and The Hockey Players get at each other about the most mundane things, often ending with someone getting their ass kicked. Keeso is executive producer, co-writer, and creator, Jacob Tierney is executive producer, director, and co-writer, and for New Metric Media are Mark Montefiore as executive producer and Kara Haflidson as producer.”

A return date for the series was not revealed. The series aired on Hulu in December.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch the new season?