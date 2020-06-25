Transplant: Season Two; Canadian Medical Drama Renewed Ahead of NBC Debut

Transplant is coming to NBC this fall, and Canadian fans will see a second season. That season could land on NBC at a later date as well.

Bell Media revealed the following about the renewal of the soon to be NBC series:

“A second season renewal is underway for TRANSPLANT, the most-watched Canadian drama. The series will continue to follow Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq, THE INDIAN DETECTIVE), a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who made the difficult decision to flee his country with his younger sister Amira. Together they build a new life in Canada, as Bash rebuilds his career in medicine at York Memorial Hospital. The series just wrapped its first season, generating an average audience of 1.4 million viewers. 1.7 million Canadians also watched the season finale.Season 2 will see the return of Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf (19-2), John Hannah (MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jim Watson (MARY KILLS PEOPLE), and Ayisha Issa (Polar). It will be produced by Sphere Media, in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Content Group.”

