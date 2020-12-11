Transplant: Season Two; NBC Renews Canadian Medical Drama

NBC finished airing the first season of the Transplant TV show earlier this week but we now know that the medical drama isn’t gone for good. The peacock network has picked up the rights to air the second season of the series.

The Transplant TV show stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, and Torri Higginson. Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Through it all, Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land.

On NBC, the first season of Transplant averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.50 million viewers. The series ranks seventh in the demo when compared to other scripted NBC TV shows of this season.

Transplant originates on CTV in Canada and it’s performed very well in the ratings. The series was renewed for a second season north of the border in June, prior to NBC’s launch.

Production on season two has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic but word is that CTV is expecting to film in Montreal in January. A 2021 premiere date seems likely for both CTV and NBC.

