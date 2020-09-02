Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 1, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, and Torri Higginson.

TV show description:

A medical drama series that originates on CTV in Canada, the Transplant TV show follows an immigrant physician who struggles to rebuild his life in a new country.

Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus) flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. If Bash wants to be a doctor in his new home, he must redo his medical training from the ground up and obtain a coveted and nearly impossible residency position.

When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Still, Bash has a long and difficult road ahead.

Bash’s training is different than his colleagues. Doctor Magalie “Mags” LeBlanc (Leboeuf) is a ferociously analytical second-year resident who pushes herself relentlessly. Doctor June Curtis (Issa) is a reserved, ambitious surgical resident whose loyalty doesn’t come easily. Doctor Theo Hunter (Watson) is a pediatric Emergency Fellow whose small-town upbringing is cracking wide open as life at the hospital changes his worldview.

The talented team works tirelessly to save lives while trying to win the approval of the legendary head of the Emergency Department, Doctor Jed Bishop (Hannah). The team is managed by sharp-eyed, acerbic Doctor Wendy Atwater (Smith) and supported by Claire Malone (Higginson), the deadpan and confident longtime head nurse.

Through it all, Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister, and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land.

