Transplant: Season Two Ratings

NBC started airing Transplant in Fall 2020 due to its own series being delayed by the pandemic. The drama has already been renewed for a third season in Canada and Transplant costs less for the peacock network to air than its regular shows. Will the show continue to have a home in the United States, or will it be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A Canadian medical drama series, the Transplant TV show stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, Nora Guerch, and Ahmad Meree. Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. In season two, boss Dr. Jed Bishop (Hannah) has suffered a stroke and Bash and his team must adjust to both new colleagues and new challenges.

For comparisons: Season one of Transplant on NBC averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.50 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

