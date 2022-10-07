Alaska Daily: Season Two — Has the ABC Drama TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Eileen is in a whole new world. Has the Alaska Daily TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Alaska Daily, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A drama series airing on the ABC television network, the Alaska Daily TV show stars Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman, Grace Dove, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, and Craig Frank. Eileen Fitzgerald (Swank) is an award-winning investigative journalist and high-powered newspaper reporter in New York. Her reporting methods and abrasive personality are called into question after a high-profile story blows up in her face, and Eileen loses her job. Her former mentor, Stanley Cornik (Perry), approaches her about making a big move, and she goes to work for a struggling downsized Anchorage newspaper, the Daily Alaskan. Grudgingly, Eileen teams up with a young local reporter named Roz Friendly (Dove). Together, they begin investigating the murders of a group of indigenous women. In a new locale, across the country, and in a very different world, Eileen is on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Alaska Daily averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Alaska Daily stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 7, 2022, Alaska Daily has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Alaska Daily for season two? The show is produced by ABC’s sister studio 20th Television (both are owned by Disney) but reviews are mixed, and the ratings aren’t very good. I think this show’s fate could go either way and we”ll have to see how the rest of the season shakes out. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Alaska Daily cancellation or renewal news.



