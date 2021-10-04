Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19? Has the ABC Medical Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Richard Flood, Scott Speedman, and Anthony Hill. Recurring performers in season 18 include Kate Walsh, Alex Landi, Jaicy Elliot, Peter Gallagher, Zaiver Sinnett, Sylvia Kwan, Abigail Spencer, and Kate Burton. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.



The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy averages a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.77 million viewers. Compared to season 17, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Grey’s Anatomy stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of October 4, 2021, Grey's Anatomy has not been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season.

Will ABC cancel or renew Grey’s Anatomy for season 19? It seems that the future of this show heavily depends on whether or not Pompeo wants to return for another year. Given that Grey’s remains ABC’s top-rated scripted series in the demo, I suspect that the network will find a way to keep her on Grey’s Anatomy in some capacity or, would even try to keep Grey’s Anatomy going without her. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Grey’s Anatomy cancellation or renewal news.



