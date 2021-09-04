Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18; Kate Walsh Returning to ABC Medical Drama

Grey’s Anatomy is bringing back a star from its past. Kate Walsh (above, left) is returning to the medical drama after exiting 14 years ago to headline spin-off Private Practice which followed her character Addison Montgomery’s move to Los Angeles. Her character was once married to Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), worked at the hospital when it was still Seattle Grace, and is connected to others still on the series.

No further details have been revealed, but her return has been confirmed by ABC and the star herself. Walsh will appear in a multi-episode arc when the series returns later this month for its 18th season, per Variety.

Walsh shared a post about her character’s return on Twitter. Check it out below.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on September 30th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Walsh back on Grey’s Anatomy in season 18?