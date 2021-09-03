Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: The Outpost, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Big Brother, College Football, CMA Summer Jam

The Outpost TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Thursday, September 2, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Coroner, The Outpost, and Big BrotherSpecial: CMA Summer Jam.  Sports: College Football.  Reruns: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Young Sheldon, B Positive, and Bull.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

John Parkyn

Please renewed another season Heels on Starz movie channel look forward new episodes of every Sunday night drama.

