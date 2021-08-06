Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: Love Island, The Outpost, Holey Moley, Tokyo Summer Olympics, NFL Football

Love Island TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Sara Mally/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, August 5, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Outpost, Big Brother, and Love Island.  Special: William & Kate’s Royal AnniversarySports: NFL Football and Tokyo Summer OlympicsReruns: Holey Moley, The Hustler, When Nature Calls w Helen Mirren, and Bull.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

