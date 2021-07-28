Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: Love Island, LEGO Masters, Superman & Lois, The Goldbergs, Tokyo Summer Olympics

Published:

Love Island TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Sara Mally/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Love Island.  Sports: Tokyo Summer Olympics.  Reruns: The Goldbergs, Home Economics, The Conners, Black-ish, To Tell the Truth, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Superman & Lois, LEGO Masters. Mental Samurai, NCIS, and FBI: Most Wanted.

John Parkyn

Dynasty please boost your ratings so good this season look forward every episode of it enjoy it and love it. I am lucky man.

