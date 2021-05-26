Vulture Watch

Will Cassie and her friends vanish? Has the Good Witch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a eighth season on Hallmark Channel? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Good Witch, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Hallmark Channel the Good Witch TV show stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Katherine Barrell, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is recently married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie, Abigail (Power), and Joy (Barrell) at the end of season six mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel. This leads them to reflect on their pasts and how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun, season seven promises new relationships, personal challenges, and romance.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Good Witch averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.71 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. Find out how Good Witch stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 26, 2021, Good Witch has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Hallmark Channel cancel or renew Good Witch for season eight? The show has done very well for Hallmark but Cassie’s been on the air for a long time (since 2008, if you include the movies). At some point, this show will end its run but I suspect it will have a ninth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Good Witch cancellation or renewal news.



