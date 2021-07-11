Network: Hallmark Channel

Episodes: 75 (hour)

Seasons: Seven

TV show dates: February 28, 2015 — July 25, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison, James Denton, Catherine Disher, Anthony Lemke, Peter MacNeill, and Kylee Evans.

TV show description:

This fantasy dramedy TV show is based on a series of made-for-TV movies of the same name.

Widowed Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Catherine Bell) is a good-hearted enchantress who lives in the community of Middleton. She lives with her young-teenage daughter Grace (Bailee Madison), who shares the same special intuition as her mom.

Their lives get even more interesting when curmudgeonly and divorced doctor Sam Radford (James Denton) and his troublesome son Nick (Rhys Matthew Bond) move in next to the Grey House from New York. They are immediately spellbound by the mother-daughter duo next door, but Sam and Cassie quickly find they don’t see eye to eye.

Stephanie (Kylee Evans), the owner of a local bistro, is smitten with the town’s new doctor. George O’Hanrahan (Peter MacNeill) is the father of Cassie’s late husband’s late first wife, — whom Grace calls Grandpa — and new police officer Brandon Russell (Dan Jeannotte) is Cassie’s step-son. Martha Tinsdale (Catherine Disher) is the town’s mayor and Derek Sanders (Noah Cappe) is the chief of police.

With her signature charm, Cassie attempts to bring everyone together, ensuring all of Middleton is in for big surprises and a little bit of magic.

Series Finale:

Episode #75 — The Wedding

This TV series has not ended yet.

First aired: July 25, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like the Good Witch TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season?