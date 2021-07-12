Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Teases the Paramount+ Revival Series

Fraiser fans are waiting for the revival of the comedy series on Paramount+, and there are new details available for the series from the star – Kelsey Grammer. He played Dr. Frasier Crane in the comedy, and teased the plot of the upcoming Paramount+ series in a recent interview.

He said the following, per Vulture:

“[Frasier] thinks he’s going to go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction. And he ends up rich beyond his dreams.”

Grammer has also revealed that the original cast has all been invited to return for the revival. He said that “it looks like most of the other cast is going to come back – they’ve all been invited,” per Slash Gear. Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, and Peri Gilpin also starred in the sitcom. John Mahoney, who played father Martin Crane, passed away in 2017 and Grammer has said that Martin’s passing will be addressed.

Other minor details have also been teased. The characters could all be in a new city with new problems, and filming will start early next year. Grammer played the character for 20 seasons on NBC. He first appeared on Cheers for nine seasons, and then another 11 seasons on Frasier.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Frasier? Do you plan to watch the revival on Paramount+?