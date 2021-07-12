Good Witch: Hallmark TV Series Stars React to Cancellation

Good Witch was cancelled by Hallmark recently, and the stars of the series – Catherine Bell, Kat Barrell, and James Denton – have reacted to the news that there won’t be an eighth season. Bell appeared in the Good Witch series and films for 13 years, but that is all coming to an end soon. The series finale for the drama will air on July 25th at 9 PM, and it is titled “The Wedding.”

Per Deadline, the Hallmark Channel episode sees the Merriwick cousins getting ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others.

Check out the posts from Bell and Kat Barrell from their Instagram accounts below.

Denton said the following in a statement:

“It would be unseemly to complain about your show being cancelled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special. The fans were so devoted to the show and I’m disappointed for them, but I hope they know how much the actors appreciated their vocal support. The cast was the nicest collection of wildly talented people I’ve ever been around. The producers treated us extremely well, and I’m happy to still have two movies to make with the network so I’m not saying goodbye to the Hallmark audience yet.”

What do you think? Were you surprised that the Good Witch TV show was cancelled by Hallmark? Do you plan to watch the finale later this month? Would you have watched season eight?