Good Witch: Hallmark TV Series Stars React to Cancellation

Good Witch was cancelled by Hallmark recently, and the stars of the series – Catherine Bell, Kat Barrell, and James Denton – have reacted to the news that there won’t be an eighth season. Bell appeared in the Good Witch series and films for 13 years, but that is all coming to an end soon. The series finale for the drama will air on July 25th at 9 PM, and it is titled “The Wedding.”
Per Deadline, the Hallmark Channel episode sees the Merriwick cousins getting ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others.
Check out the posts from Bell and Kat Barrell from their Instagram accounts below.
Denton said the following in a statement:
“It would be unseemly to complain about your show being cancelled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special. The fans were so devoted to the show and I’m disappointed for them, but I hope they know how much the actors appreciated their vocal support. The cast was the nicest collection of wildly talented people I’ve ever been around. The producers treated us extremely well, and I’m happy to still have two movies to make with the network so I’m not saying goodbye to the Hallmark audience yet.”
I’m very disappointed that Good Witch is coming to an end, it has been brilliant, I hope another channel will pick it up and carry it on.
I loved every season and every episode. I always record it in case I miss it for any reason. Where I used to record many shows, it has reached the point where Witch and Hallmark Mysteries are all I consider worth not missing. So very sorry to see it go, as it will be greatly missed. I have rewatched every movie several times and all episodes at least once. Thank you so much to all involved for the many hours of enjoyment you have provided.
It’s done. Deal with it.
I’m sad that it got canceled I would watch season eight and go see where could go from here let it redeem itself who’s with me
Absolutely devastated Hallmark cancelled Good Witch. The show should have been given another chance and deserved more respect especially for the the amazing actors on the show. I would watch it on any channel, please, bring it back!
You knew it was in trouble when they brought other witches into the mix. And Bell’s bizarre plastic surgery/injected face is just strange and hard to look at.
Bah humbug. Hallmark is not the channel it was. Stupid sitcom reruns. Bye bye Hallmark.
Unfortunately they didn’t cancel the right show. They should have cancelled When Calls the Heart instead. Whereas WCTH had really gone downhill over the last 2 seasons to the point where I won’t watch any future seasons, I still enjoy and look forward to Good Witch every week and feel it’s just keeps getting better every week. Unfortunately Hallmark, at least on the main Network, isn’t the same network it once was. I still enjoy the Mystery movies on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries like the Martha’s Vineyard mysteries, but the movies on the original Hallmark channel movies are essentially the… Read more »
What were they thinking? To cancel the ONE show that actually has the ability, for an hour, to take you away from all the stress and strife that is happening in today’s world! Just the theme song is a carpet ride to another world where all that can be forgotten for just a little while. There is nothing else like it! To everyone who made that show possible, thank you! It will be dearly missed! For those responsible for ending it there are no words for extinguishing a light in such dark days.
SO VERY SAD to see a GREAT family show that always was a joy to watch and inspire people to be kinder. We live in a disruptive life right now between conflits/wars, government politicians who ONLY care about their careers vs the people they are supposed to represent and still fighting a killing virus. It was so WONDERFUL to escape all that for an hour of Good Witch each week with family. Thank you for the fantastic actresses, actors, crew, writers and all others not mentioned in the credits for a FANTASTIC job thru the years. You ALL will be… Read more »