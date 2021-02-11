Good Witch: Season Seven Premiere Date Announced by Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel is ready to take viewers back to the fictional and magical town of Middleton. The cable channel has announced that season seven of the Good Witch TV series will debut on Sunday, May 16th. Unlike past seasons, a Good Witch movie wasn’t released in the fall.

Good Witch stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Katherine Barrell, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is now married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition.

In season seven, the velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie (Bell), Abigail (Power) and Joy (Barrell) mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel. It leads them to reflect on their pasts and how learning from certain life events have impacted who they are now.

Here’s more information about the seventh season premiere:

THE MAGIC IS BACK ON SUNDAYS MORE MAGIC IS IN THE AIR IN SEASON SEVEN OF "GOOD WITCH" PREMIERING MAY 16, ON HALLMARK CHANNEL STUDIO CITY, CA – February 11, 2021 – "Good Witch" returns for more magical adventures in the bucolic burb of Middleton when season seven premieres Sunday, May 16 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. "More than a decade after first meeting Cassie and the colorful characters of Middleton, viewers continue to be enchanted by their stories," said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. "The new season has more magic, love and adventure in store for viewers than ever before and we're excited to share it with fans." Alongside the usual Middleton fun viewers have come to love, new relationships, personal challenges and romance are in store, making season seven one fans will never forget. "Good Witch," is a Whizbang Films Production in association with ITV Studios America. Darin Goldberg, Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Craig Pryce and Frank Siracusa executive producers. Catherine Bell is co-executive producer. Janina Barrett serves as supervising producer. Colin Brunton is producer. Julie Lawrence and Angie Cassiram are associate producers. "Good Witch" is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

