Good Witch: Season Six; Hallmark Channel Reveals Series’ Return Date

The enchantment returns! Hallmark Channel just announced the premiere date for season six of Good Witch.

The light drama unfolds in the town of Middleton and centers on Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Catherine Bell), a good-hearted enchantress. The cast also includes James Denton, Catherine Disher, and Sarah Power.

Season six of Good Witch premieres on Hallmark Channel on May 3rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out more info below:

Since viewers first met Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell, “Army Wives,” “JAG”) in the Hallmark Channel Original Movie Premiere “The Good Witch” in 2008, they’ve been captivated by the enchantress as well as the colorful cast of characters that inhabit the bucolic burb of Middleton. Season six of “Good Witch,” the network’s highly rated original primetime series, premieres Sunday, May 3, (9 p.m. ET/PT) ,on Hallmark Channel. Bell, James Denton (“Devious Maids,” “Desperate Housewives”), Sarah Power (“Killjoys), Catherine Disher (“Abby Hatcher”), Kylee Evans (“The Strain”), Katherine Barrell (“Wynonna Earp”), Marc Bendavid (“Murdoch Mysteries”) and Scott Cavalheiro (“The Wedding Planners”) star. ‘GOOD WITCH’ EPISODE 6001 – SUNDAY, MAY 3rd “The Anniversary” After receiving the perfect gift from Cassie (Catherine Bell) on the morning of their first wedding anniversary, Sam (James Denton) feels the pressure to reciprocate with a meaningful token of his love. Martha (Catherine Disher) enters a bidding war with her nemesis Dotty (Paula Boudreau, “The Handmaid’s Tale”) for the new mayor’s mansion, which once belonged to a Davenport. Stephanie (Kylee Evans) and her business partner butt heads about their food truck. Abigail (Sarah Power) and Donovan (Marc Bendavid) receive “misfortunes” in their fortune cookies that lead to both an unexpected discovery and more information about their families’ curse. Meanwhile, Cassie hosts a guest at Grey House who hides her mysterious intentions for visiting Middleton. ‘GOOD WITCH’ EPISODE 6002 – SUNDAY, MAY 10th “The Chili” A chili cook-off brings out fierce competition in Middleton and Cassie (Catherine Bell) puts her taste buds to the test as one of the judges while flexing her magical intuition at Grey House. When Sam (James Denton) finds himself without a crucial ingredient for his chili as the competition nears, he starts a chain of bartering that includes Martha (Catherine Disher), Stephanie (Kylee Evans) and Abigail (Sarah Power). Martha receives unexpected competition in her once-uncontested run for re-election and may have to put her stubbornness aside to compromise with her potential political adversary. Stephanie looks to lessons from her past to help a friend’s daughter with her friendship woes. Abigail inadvertently reveals a secret about her father (Art Hindle, “Christmas in Montana”) when she meets his new girlfriend, and his deception makes her worry about her own relationship with Donovan (Marc Bendavid). Meanwhile, Cassie unearths a time capsule that reveals information about her current Grey House guest.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Good Witch? Are you excited for the new season?