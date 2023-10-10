Viewer Votes Ranking for the 2023-24 Network TV Shows

Like it or not, network TV series typically live and die by their Nielsen ratings (live, delayed, or streaming). Since most fans do not live in Nielsen households, the average person’s preferences aren’t taken into account, and that is frustrating. While we can’t change the system, we want to give you an outlet for your opinions, so we invite you to vote for your favorite 2023-24 network TV shows here. Which programs are the best or the worst? If it were up to you, which TV series would be cancelled and renewed?

ABC TV series this season (so far): The $100,000 Pyramid, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Dancing with the Stars, The Golden Bachelor, and Shark Tank.

CBS TV series this season (so far): The Amazing Race, Buddy Games, FBI True, Lotería Loca, and Survivor.

The CW TV series this season (so far): Children Ruin Everything, The Chosen, The Spencer Sisters, Sullivan’s Crossing, and The Swarm.

FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Krapopolis, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, The Simpsons, Snake Oil, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

NBC TV series this season (so far): Found, The Irrational, Magnum PI, Quantum Leap, and The Voice.

What do you think? Which network TV shows do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? If it were your call, which TV series would be cancelled or renewed for another season?