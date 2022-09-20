Viewer Votes Ranking for the 2022-23 Network TV Shows

Like it or not, network TV series typically live and die by their Nielsen ratings (live, delayed, or streaming). Since most fans do not live in Nielsen households, the average person’s preferences aren’t taken into account, and that is frustrating. While we can’t change the system, we want to give you an outlet for your opinions, so we invite you to vote for your favorite 2022-23 network TV shows here. Which programs are the best or the worst? If it were up to you, which TV series would be cancelled and renewed?

ABC TV series this season (so far): (none yet).

CBS TV series this season (so far): Bob ♥ Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and The Neighborhood.

The CW TV series this season (so far): DC’s Stargirl.

FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): 9-1-1, The Cleaning Lady, and Monarch.

NBC TV series this season (so far): Capital One College Bowl, Quantum Leap and The Voice.





What do you think? Which network TV shows do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? If it were your call, which TV series would be cancelled or renewed for another season? Don’t forget to vote, and please share your thoughts, below.