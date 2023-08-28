Star Wars: Ahsoka: Season One Viewer Votes

Does the first season of the Star Wars: Ahsoka TV show on Disney+ do justice to the beloved character? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ahsoka is cancelled or renewed for season two. Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Ahsoka here.

A Disney+ sci-fi action-adventure series, the Star Wars: Ahsoka TV show stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, and Eman Esfandi. It is a spin-off of The Mandalorian series. Set after the fall of the Empire, the story revolves around former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano (Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy and searches for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Esfandi), a former thief. In her quest, Ahsoka is accompanied by former bounty hunter Sabine Wren (Bordizzo), Twi’lek New Republic general Hera Syndulla (Winstead), and Huyang (Tennant), a lightsaber-crafting droid.





