Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: Disney+ Announces 2023 Series Starring Jude Law

by Regina Avalos,

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew TV Show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is coming to Disney+. The streaming service has announced the new sci-fi series will arrive in 2023 and Jude Law will star.

Deadline revealed the following about the long-rumored series:

“Taking place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian, and Book Of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew is about “a group of kids who are about ten years old who gets lost in the Star Wars universe,” stated Watts at the confab Thursday of the long rumored series. “It stars four kids but it’s not a kids show,” he added.”

Check out the announcement from Disney+ below.

A premiere date for the series will be announced by the streaming service later.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Skeleton Crew on Disney+?



