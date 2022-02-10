Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney+ Reveals Premiere Date and Poster for Next Star Wars Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi finally has an arrival date. Disney+ announced a premiere date and released a poster for the upcoming Star Wars series. Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie, the series follows Obi-Wan and his days on Tatooine. Fans will also see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Disney+ revealed more about the premiere of the series:

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Disney+ limited series from Lucasfilm, will debut exclusively on Disney+ May 25. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master. The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Check out the poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Ewan McGregor back as Obi-Wan Kenobi? Do you plan to watch the new Star Wars series?