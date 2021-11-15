Obi-Wan Kenobi: Upcoming Disney+ Series Teased by Ewan McGregor and EP

Obi-Wan Kenobi makes its way to Disney+ next year, and Ewan McGregor and Deborah Chow, an executive producer on the series, teased fans about the upcoming series at Disney+ day.

The latest Star Wars series will pick up after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan is in hiding and keeping watch over Luke on Tatooine.

Chow said the following about the Disney+ series, per Deadline:

“This is a quite a dark time we’re coming into with him, just being a Jedi; it’s not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there. That’s a starting place for our story, the interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

Fans will also likely see another battle between Anakin (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan. McGregor teased that having “another swing at each other might be quite satisfying for everybody.”

The streaming service plans to announce a premiere date at a later date. Check out another photo from Obi-Wan Kenobi below.

What do you think? Are you excited about seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+?