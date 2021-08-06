Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season Two Renewal for Disney+ Animated Series

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is not going anywhere. Disney+ has renewed the sci-fi animated series for a second season and new episodes will arrive in 2022. The first season of 16 episodes will finish being released by the streaming service next Friday, August 13th.

Disney+ revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Today, Disney+ announced the second season of the critically acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which will launch in 2022. “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.” Commenting on the second season announcement, executive producer Dave Filoni said, “The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch.””

A premiere date for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two will be revealed at a later time.

