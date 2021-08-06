Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season Four; Ovation Picks Up Final Season and Musical Special

Frankie Drake Mysteries was cancelled earlier this year by CBC in Canada, but Ovation viewers in the United States will now be able to see the end of the series. The cable channel has picked up the final season of the drama, as well as a musical special. Both will air in the fall.

Lauren Lee Smith and Chantel Riley star in the series which follows Drake, the first female detective in 1920s Toronto. Ovation revealed more about the special and the final season of Frankie Drake Mysteries in a press release.

“Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, has acquired the U.S. broadcast rights for the fourth season of Frankie Drake Mysteries from DCD Rights. As part of the network’s Mystery Alley programming block, the deal includes the fourth season (10×60’) of the drama series as well as a musical special titled Frankie Drake Mysteries: Music at Midnight (1×60’) featuring the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO). The announcement was made today by Scott Woodward, EVP Programming and Production, Ovation.

Set in 1920s Toronto, the series follows the adventures of Frankie Drake (Lauren Lee Smith) and her partner Trudy Clarke (Chantel Riley) at Drake Private Detectives, the city’s only all-female detective agency, as they find themselves fighting crime in the age of flyboys, gangsters, rumrunners, and speakeasies. Season four of Frankie Drake Mysteries opens with our intrepid detectives and their best gal pals, Mary Shaw (Rebecca Liddiard) and Flo Chakowitz (Sharron Matthews), traipsing through the woods on a scavenger hunt that quickly turns deadly. From the wilderness to the world of high society, from an underground cabaret to a candy factory, Frankie and Trudy investigate murders, kidnappings, heists and poisonings. Using her position as a morality officer, Mary’s able to snoop through police files and be privy to non-civilian discussions, while Flo lends a hand with autopsy reports, science experiments, and her newly acquired medical skills.

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Music at Midnight is a coproduction from Ovation TV, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO), and Shaftesbury featuring performances from series stars Chantel Riley and Sharron Matthews alongside series composer Robert Carli and members of the TSO. A concert event that takes place on the set of Frankie Drake Mysteries, the special gives fans of the series the opportunity to see and hear something different and unexpected. Filmed during COVID-19 and following strict safety protocols, Frankie Drake Mysteries: Music at Midnight was a way to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to live performance and showcase Frankie Drake Mysteries and the TSO’s ability to adapt and expand through creative collaborations.

“Having the Toronto Symphony Orchestra perform on the Frankie Drake set was an amazing opportunity to combine Ovation’s mission of celebrating artistic expression with a fan-favorite drama series,” stated Woodward. “Mixing the art of storytelling with the art of music is the perfect blend of programming that Ovation is always looking to share with our audience.”

International distributor Nicky Davies Williams, CEO, DCD Rights added, “A huge hit with viewers around the world, we are delighted that Frankie Drake Mysteries will continue to be broadcast on Ovation, one of the world’s foremost arts and entertainment networks.”

Both the special and the fourth season will air this fall.”