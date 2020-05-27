Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season Four Renewal for CBC Detective Series

The Frankie Drake Mysteries will continue. CBC just announced they’ve ordered a fourth season of the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

The Canadian drama, which airs on Ovation in the U.S., is set in the 1920s and centers on Frankie, the city’s first female detective, and Trudy, her partner in crime solving. Unbound by convention, the Drake Private Detectives are adept at turning their gender disadvantage into an advantage. The cast includes Lauren Lee Smith and Chantel Riley.

Season four of Frankie Drake Mysteries is set to debut on CBC this coming winter. Ovation has not yet announced if they will air season four, but it seems likely. Read more info below:

23 CBC original series renewed including CORONER, DRAGONS’ DEN, THE FIFTH ESTATE, FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES, THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, KIM’S CONVENIENCE, MARKETPLACE, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, the 60th anniversary of THE NATURE OF THINGS, STILL STANDING, TALLBOYZ, THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES and WORKIN’ MOMS”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Frankie Drake Mysteries? Will you watch the upcoming season?