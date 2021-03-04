Menu

Frankie Drake Mysteries on Ovation: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

Frankie Drake Mysteries TV show on Ovation: canceled or season 3? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Ovation)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Frankie Drake Mysteries TV show on Ovation. What's the word out of Toronto? Is the Frankie Drake Mysteries TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on Ovation? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Frankie Drake Mysteries, season three.  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An Ovation mystery drama which originated on CBC, Frankie Drake Mysteries stars Lauren Lee Smith as Frankie Drake and Chantel Riley as Trudy Clarke. Unfolding in 1920s Toronto, the series centers on Frankie, the city’s first female detective, and Trudy, her partner in crime-solving. Unbound by convention, the Drake Private Detectives are adept at turning their gender disadvantage into an advantage.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of March 4, 2021, Frankie Drake Mysteries has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Ovation, but it has been canceled on Canada’s CBC. Season four will be its last. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Ovation ratings can be hard to get, and without them it can be difficult to predict whether they will cancel or renew a show like Frankie Drake Mysteries for season three. Since the series originates in Canada on CBC, where it has already been renewed, I think Ovation will pick it up as well. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases, so subscribe for free Frankie Drake Mysteries cancellation and renewal alerts.
 

What do you think? Should the Frankie Drake Mysteries TV show be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Ovation cancelled this TV series?



Canceled and renewed TV show
C. Eakes

Please bring “Frankie Drake Mysteries” back to Ovation since I don’t get the Canadian Channel that it originated from. I love the show and really miss it when it is not on!!!!!!

Cynthia Lombardo

We love Frankie Drake, we love watching it.

Kathryn

Renew!!! Renew!!! Renew!!!!

Alan

Frankie Drake is GREAT!!!!! We can hardly wait for new episodes.

Robert

I just found this show and enjoy watching. Renewal would be nice.

Georgette DeVeres

This is a really good series. My only question is, does it accurately portray race relationships during this time period? I love the racial diversity

Nancy DeWalt

I’m very disappointed that Ovation cancelled this series. It was humorous, well acted and cerebral. For shame!

