An Ovation mystery drama which originated on CBC, Frankie Drake Mysteries stars Lauren Lee Smith as Frankie Drake and Chantel Riley as Trudy Clarke. Unfolding in 1920s Toronto, the series centers on Frankie, the city's first female detective, and Trudy, her partner in crime-solving.



What’s This TV Show About?

An Ovation mystery drama which originated on CBC, Frankie Drake Mysteries stars Lauren Lee Smith as Frankie Drake and Chantel Riley as Trudy Clarke. Unfolding in 1920s Toronto, the series centers on Frankie, the city’s first female detective, and Trudy, her partner in crime-solving. Unbound by convention, the Drake Private Detectives are adept at turning their gender disadvantage into an advantage.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 4, 2021, Frankie Drake Mysteries has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Ovation, but it has been canceled on Canada’s CBC. Season four will be its last. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Ovation ratings can be hard to get, and without them it can be difficult to predict whether they will cancel or renew a show like Frankie Drake Mysteries for season three. Since the series originates in Canada on CBC, where it has already been renewed, I think Ovation will pick it up as well. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases, so subscribe for free Frankie Drake Mysteries cancellation and renewal alerts.



Should the Frankie Drake Mysteries TV show be renewed for a fourth season?