Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14 Renewal Revealed for CBC and Ovation Series

The game is still afoot! Ovation just announced Murdoch Mysteries has been renewed for a 14th season.

The mystery drama, which airs on CBC in Canada, centers on William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), an innovative Toronto detective who uses modern forensics to solve crimes in the Victorian era. The cast also includes Hélène Joy, Jonny Harris, and Thomas Craig.

Neither CBCnor Ovationhave announced a premiere date for season 14 of Murdoch Mysteries yet, but you can see the renewal announcement below:

We could all use some good news right now… #MurdochMysteries will be back for the 14th season & we are SO EXCITED for more! @CBCMurdoch @yannick_bisson https://t.co/nMFfYV2VlV — Ovation TV (@ovationtv) May 11, 2020

Did you hear from @yannick_bisson? 😱

We’re so excited to officially announce that #MurdochMysteries will return for Season 14 on @cbctelevision! 🎉

Thank you for your support all these years, #Murdochians. 💗

What are you looking forward to seeing in Season 14? 👀 pic.twitter.com/v1HQwFxKmm — Murdoch Mysteries (@CBCMurdoch) May 11, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of Murdoch Mysteries? Will you watch season 14?