Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14 Renewal Revealed for CBC and Ovation Series

by Jessica Pena,

The game is still afoot! Ovation just announced Murdoch Mysteries has been renewed for a 14th season.

The mystery drama, which airs on CBC in Canada, centers on William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), an innovative Toronto detective who uses modern forensics to solve crimes in the Victorian era. The cast also includes Hélène Joy, Jonny Harris, and Thomas Craig.

Neither CBCnor Ovationhave announced a premiere date for season 14 of Murdoch Mysteries yet, but you can see the renewal announcement below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of Murdoch Mysteries? Will you watch season 14?


Marilyn Terrell
Marilyn Terrell

We are thrilled about the renewal of Murdoch Mysteries. It should not surprise anyone about it coming back. It is the best show I have ever seen! I hope it continues for many more! I will be watching and so will many others!!! We are so excited and cannot wait. I truly wish there were more shows like this!

May 13, 2020 7:31 pm
charles david haskell
charles david haskell

I am surprised that Murdoch Mysteries will be airing for 14 seasons. I can’t wait to see what happened in the 14 seasons. Good luck in 2020.

May 13, 2020 7:05 pm
