Punky Duck: Creator Jorge R. Gutierrez Drops Prime Video Animated Series Following Backlash Over AI

Punky Duck is not moving forward at Prime Video. The streaming service announced its order for the animated series earlier this week, and the announcement was met with backlash because it was created using AI.

The series was set to follow a punk duck and their friend Smiley Cat on their adventures through an exaggerated version of Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, the series creator, Jorge R. Gutierrez, has decided to not move forward with the series due to the backlash. He said the following on X:

“I will not be making a Punky Duck series. Actions speak louder than words. My intent was to showcase artists, both new and seasoned, both inside and outside the studios, driving this new tech. My sincerest apology to those I upset. I promise to do better moving forward. Thank you for your patience with me. I will try harder.”

His complete message is below.

I have decided to drop out of the AI program at Amazon. I will not be making a Punky Duck series. Actions speak louder than words. My intent was to showcase artists, both new and seasoned, both inside and outside the studios, driving this new tech. My sincerest apology to… https://t.co/GJQZMkfZwd — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 29, 2026

What do you think? Did you plan to watch Punky Duck? Are you surprised by the decision made by the creator not to move forward with the series?