The Girlfriend: Six Cast in Prime Video Drama Series Starring Robin Wright

The Girlfriend has added six more to its cast. According to Deadline, Anna Chancellor, Francesca Corney, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Karen Henthorn, Leo Suter, and Tanya Moodie are joining Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, Laurie Davidson, and Waleed Zuaiter in the series based on the Michelle Frances novel of the same name.

The series will tell how the mother and son’s relationship is tested when he brings home a new girlfriend.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play in the Prime Video series:

“Tanya Moodie (Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2) has been cast as Isabella, Laura’s best friend and mother to Brigitte. Also joining the cast are Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer) as Brigette, who once dated Daniel; Karen Henthorn (Passenger) as Tracey, Cherry’s mom; Anna Chancellor (My Lady Jane) as Lilith, a trailblazing, straight-talking artist; Leo Suter (Vikings) as Nicholas, Cherry’s ex-boyfriend; and Francesca Corney (The Buccaneers) as Millie, who is engaged to Nicholas.”

The premiere date for The Girlfriend will be announced later.

