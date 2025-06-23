Virgin River: Season Seven Filming Wraps on Netflix Drama Series

The cast of Virgin River has wrapped filming of the show’s seventh season, and a few cast members went to Instagram to share their feelings about the end of filming. The series has not yet been renewed for an eighth season.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure star in the Netflix series inspired by the novels by Robyn Carr. The series follows the residents of the small northern California town.

Check out the posts made by O’Toole, Lawrence, Hollingsworth, and Allen below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Hollingsworth (@hollingsworthb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIBBY ALLEN (@zibbyloo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Lawrence (@colinlawrence97)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annette O’Toole (@annetteotoole4152)

What do you think? Do you want to see more of this Netflix drama?