The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season Three Premiere Date, Video and Photos Released by AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has its return date set. Season three of the series will arrive in September.

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will be joined by Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay as Daryl and Carol travel through Spain.

Deadline revealed the following about season three of the AMC series:

“Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows Daryl (Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

Others set to appear in the series are Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín, and Stephen Merchant.

A trailer and additional photos for the third season of The Walking Dead spin-off are below. The series returns on September 7th.

